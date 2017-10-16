Kyle Moyle: Cornish Pirates winger capable of making switch to full-back, says coach

Kyle Moyle

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says Kyle Moyle could make the switch to full-back after impressing in the 34-19 British and Irish Cup win at Hartpury.

Moyle scored his fourth try in as many games, having moved from his regular wide position as the Pirates won for just the second time in seven games.

"I've always thought he's got the potential to make a superb full-back," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"He's got all the skills and he reads the game well."

Paver added: "We have Toby May who's a magnificent player, but right now we need someone who's following in his footsteps and training himself.

"He would be a natural guy to slip into that role if needed and it was good to see him out there and good to see him get the practise in."

