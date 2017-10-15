Warren Gatland: WRU have a three-man shortlist to replace coach

Media playback is not supported on this device WRU chairman Davies on reform & finances

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says there is a three-man shortlist to succeed Warren Gatland, whose contract expires in 2019.

"We are down to about three candidates and will be looking at a more formal process in the new year," Davies said.

The WRU chairman addressed clubs at an AGM on Sunday and added that they face a "difficult" financial future due to a general "economic squeeze".

Davies also outlined early plans for reforming Welsh rugby's governing body.

Gatland's future

A two-time Lions head coach and a triple Six Nations title winner with Wales, including two Grand Slams, Gatland is expected to be in high demand when his contract expires after the next World Cup.

Davies says Wales have been looking far and wide in terms of lining up a replacement.

"Warren's contract comes to an end after the next World Cup in 2019. We've been speaking to eight to 10 people who may be interested in the job and have the ability to undertake the job," Davies said.

Warren Gatland took Wales to the semi final of the 2011 World Cup and the quarter-final in 2015

Davies confirmed the WRU will make a statement on Monday regarding its international selection policy, which could allow more senior players based abroad to play for Wales in an alteration to 'Gatland's Law'.

Financial 'squeeze'

Davies admitted the Union faces a challenging future due to a general "economic squeeze".

The WRU faces a potential reduction in money from the Six Nations tournament as organisers negotiate a new title sponsorship deal.

Davies also warned member clubs and regions they must not take future investment for granted as the WRU seeks new ways of raising income.

"We've invested more money back into both the professional and community game than ever before. But clubs should not expect the investment to increase every year," he said.

"The economic environment is very challenging at the moment because of TV, sponsorship and Brexit.

"So we should not take it for granted that our profit and money we get is going to increase. The challenge is not just for the smaller clubs but for the whole of the Union generally.

"Our income has levelled out. We can't increase ticket prices and sponsorship revenue is the same, so we need to look at our ways to raise money such as staging the Anthony Joshua fight and Ed Sheeran concerts. These events are essential for our income and to keep the smaller clubs running."

Anthony Joshua and Anthony Pulev pose at the Principality Stadium ahead of a fight that will attract a crowd of 90,000 people

Reforming the WRU

Davies also outlined proposals to member clubs aimed at "streamlining and modernising" the WRU's structure.

The chairman proposed cutting the WRU board to between eight and 12 and for the current nine districts to be based more on geography.

The current WRU board is made of 20 members and 14 district representatives.

Davies also presented a proposal of a separate council to take responsibility for the grass roots club game.

"The current Board is sometimes unwieldy simply by virtue of its size," said Davies.

"It's not just at the WRU that we have identified a need to change and modernise. We would be following suit with other major sports governing bodies who are instigating important change, like the RFU [Rugby Football Union], British Cycling, the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] and the Football Association.

"In general, sporting bodies are now working towards having boards of between eight and 12 members and underpinning the mechanism for change is a drive to increase diversity amongst the personnel on the board."

This proposal will be put to a future vote of the member clubs of the WRU at a special general meeting to be determined later this season.