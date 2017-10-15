Edinburgh's Richard Cockerill targets crucial win over Russia's Krasny Yar

Head coach Richard Cockerill took charge of Edinburgh in the summer

Richard Cockerill has urged his Edinburgh side to take full advantage of Stade Francais' slip-up when they go to Moscow next week.

While Edinburgh were beating London Irish on Saturday in their European Challenge Cup opener, Pool 1 rivals and cup holders Stade Francais slipped to a shock defeat at Russia's Krasny Yar.

"It certainly puts us in a good position," Cockerill said.

"If we can go to Russia next week and win, that puts us top of the group."

The Scots followed their 16-15 Pro14 win over Zebre with Saturday's 37-14 triumph at London Irish, and once again Cockerill is demanding his side do not let their standards slip.

"We've just got to be more consistent in the way we train and prepare, and get the players to understand that if we perform at our best, we can compete with most teams, so that's the challenge," the Englishman added.

'We're starting to threaten teams'

"We're certainly good enough to win games if we put on our best performance out there, but unfortunately, for whatever reason, we haven't been consistent enough to do that so far this year and historically for the last five or six years.

"We've just got to keep working hard, getting the players as good as they can be. It's a long corner but slowly we're turning it.

"I thought we were a bit turgid against Zebre last week and we made a really good shift in that today. Two wins in the last two games, we go to Russia next week and that is clearly going to be a tough game after their result today."

As impressive as the win over London Irish was, the head coach was quick to identify areas for improvement.

"We scored three nice tries in the first half," said Cockerill, who made nine changes from the side that beat Zebre. "We got a little static in the second half and sat back a bit, but in the end we scored another two tries and it was a good impact from the guys.

"It's good to get guys game-time and for me as a new coach it gives me the opportunity to see them playing, see how they operate.

"Today there was some really good handling, we're starting to actually play ball in hand, we're starting to threaten teams, which is important."