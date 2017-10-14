WRU National League results
14 October, 2017
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Abercarn 21 - 30 Caldicot
Blackwood 23 - 22 Pill Harriers
Caerphilly 36 - 31 Talywain
Garndiffaith 19 - 33 Cwmbran
Hartridge 104 - 5 Nantyglo
Ynysddu 36 - 5 Senghenydd
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 5 - 41 Gilfach Goch
Cambrian Welfare 29 - 10 Penarth
Cardiff Quins 23 - 27 Barry
Cilfynydd 18 - 0 Llantwit Fardre
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 26 - 31 Aberdare
St Peters 11 - 25 Llanishen
TWO NORTH
Bangor 12 - 61 CR Dinbich
Llangollen 20 - 54 Llanidloes
Newtown 50 - 0 Abergele
Rhyl 19 - 13 Welshpool
Wrexham 33 - 3 COBRA
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 19 - 11 Morriston
Builth Wells P - P Penlan
Cwmgors 19 - 22 Taibach
Nantyffyllon 27 - 10 Cwmavon
Nantymoel 17 - 34 Maesteg Celtic
Pencoed 24 - 22 Ystradgynlais
TWO WEST
Amman United P - P Pontarddulais
Carmarthen Athletic 35 - 6 Llanybydder
Fishguard & Goodwick 36 - 34 Tumble
Pontyberem 20 - 28 Mumbles
St Clears 25 - 19 Loughor
Whitland 17 - 6 Yr Hendy
THREE EAST A
Fleur De Lys 24 - 32 Newport HSOB
Monmouth 46 - 10 Abertysswg
Oakdale 54 - 7 Chepstow
RTB Ebbw Vale 8 - 38 Machen
Tredegar Ironsides 29 - 10 Blackwood Stars
Usk 17 - 24 Abergavenny
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Abercwmboi 22 - 3 Fairwater
Gwernyfed 33 - 24 Pentyrch
Llandaff North 17 - 37 Penygraig
Old Illtydians P - P Cefn Coed
Taffs Well 16 - 19 Pontyclun
Treharris 19 - 14 Llandaff
THREE NORTH
Holyhead 64 - 15 Mold II
Machynlleth 21 - 8 Flint
Nant Conwy II P - P CR Dinbach II
Pwllheli II 12 - 13 Menai Bridge
Rhosllanerchrugog 24 - 12 Benllech
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 14 - 21 Bryncoch
Abercrave 29 - 10 Glais
Bridgend Sports 10 - 16 Porthcawl
Briton Ferry 3 - 79 Swansea Uplands
Neath Athletic 25 - 7 Pontycymmer
Pyle 22 - 34 Birchgrove
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 0 - 19 Milford Haven
Cardigan 10 - 41 Laugharne
Llangwm 5 - 59 Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 14 - 14 Haverfordwest
Tregaron 33 - 24 St Davids
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 15 - 25 Deri
Blaina P - P Brynithel
Llanhilleth 27 - 20 New Tredegar
Rogerstone 36 - 39 Markham
St Julians HSOB P - P Rhymney
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cowbridge 36 - 12 Caerau Ely
Ferndale 12 - 12 Canton
Treherbert 7 - 15 Llantwit Major
Tylorstown 36 - 3 Hirwaun
Wattstown 20 - 14 Tonyrefail
Ynysowen 12 - 17 Old Penarthians
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 10 - 35 Banwen
Bryncethin 10 - 53 Baglan
Cefn Cribbwr 27 - 29 Rhigos
Crynant 15 - 9 Glyncorrwg
Pontrhydyfen 41 - 3 Ogmore Vale
Tonmawr 20 - 11 Vardre
THREE WEST B
Betws 14 - 20 Lampeter Town
Burry Port 23 - 17 New Dock Stars
Bynea 17 - 30 Nantgaredig
Llandeilo 20 - 18 Llangadog
Penygroes 14 - 67 Penybanc
Trimsaran 19 - 24 Llandybie
THREE EAST C
Beaufort 10 - 29 Tredegar
Crumlin 19 - 26 Crickhowell
Malpas 19 - 27 Whiteheads
Trinant P - P Forgeside
West Mon 10 - 26 New Panteg
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 8 - 5 Cathays
Llandrindod Wells 25 - 25 Llanrumney
Sully View 49 - 14 Cardiff Internationals
Whitchurch 7 - 42 St Albans
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 19 - 33 Tonna
Cwmllynfell 15 - 14 Panyffynnon
Cwmtwrch P - P Cefneithin
Furnace United 38 - 12 Fall Bay
Pontardawe 37 - 18 Ferryside
Pontyates 20 - 14 South Gower
THREE EAST D
Bettws 19 - 27 Rhayader
Cwmcarn United 22 - 8 Girling
Hollybush 33 - 0 Old Tylerian
Newport Saracens P - P Tref y Clawdd