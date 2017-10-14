Josh Turnbull: Wales back-row signs Cardiff Blues extension

Cardiff Blues and Wales back-row Josh Turnbull says he is 'living the dream' as a rugby professional

Josh Turnbull has signed a new contract with Cardiff Blues.

The back-row, who has won eight Wales caps, joined from rival Welsh region Scarlets in 2014 and his previous deal was set to expire this season.

But the 29-year-old has signed a new agreement that Cardiff Blues says is a "long term" contract.

"It was a pretty easy decision, I'm quite settled here... it would be stupid to move and I'm enjoying playing here," Turnbull said.

Blues will have a new head coach next season after Danny Wilson announced he would not seek to extend his stay at the Arms Park.

But Turnbull says that impending management change did not influence his decision.

"I've had many coaches with different styles and at the end of the day we're all adaptable and just get on with the job," he said.

"Being a rugby players is quite easy, a lot of us say we're living our dreams because you grow up playing rugby, it's what you want to do when you're a kid and to end up doing it as a profession is quite lucky really!"

Turnbull missed the second half of last season with a serious back injury that at one point looked as if it could end his career prematurely.

But he returned to action in August and started for Blues on Friday night as they began their European Challenge Cup campaign with a 29-19 bonus-point win at home against Lyon.