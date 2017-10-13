European Challenge Cup: Oyonnax v Connacht (Sat)

Fly-half Andrew Deegan will make his first European start for Connacht

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade de Genève Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live scores and report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht have rested first-choice centre Bundee Aki for their European Challenge Cup match against Oyonnax.

The New Zealand-native, who could make his Test debut for Ireland next month, has played 80 minutes in all six of Connacht's games this season.

Fly-half Andrew Deegan and loosehead prop Denis Coulson will both make their European debuts for Connacht after being named in the starting side.

The match will be held at the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland.

Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has made seven changes in total from the derby defeat to Ulster at Kingspan Stadium, with Irish international scrum-half Kieran Marmion dropping to the bench while full-back Tiernan O'Halloran has a hip injury and is replaced by Darragh Leader.

Deegan will form a new half-back partnership with Caolin Blade, while Eoin Griffin has been tasked with deputising for Aki at outside centre.

In the front row Coulson is joined by hooker Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham at tight head.

Ultan Dillane and James Cannon are in the second-row pairing with Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon and captain John Muldoon in the back row.

Oyonnax, who won promotion to the French Top14 by winning the PROD2 title last season, have lost their last four league matches.

Their coach Johann Authier has made sweeping changes from the side that lost 16-19 to Pau last weekend.

Captain Roimata Hansell-Pune is one of just three survivors from the defeat along with full-back Silvere Tian and openside-flanker Valentin Ursache.

Connacht have won 11 of their last 12 matches against TOP14 sides in the Challenge Cup.

Line-ups

Oyonnax: S Tian; T Giresse, U Seuteni, R Hansell-Pune (capt), A Muller; C Ruiz, J Audy; G Vepkhvadze, B Geledan, I Mirtskhulava; G Fabbri, S-C Njewel; B Taieb, V Ursache, M Fa'asavalu.

Replacements: G Bourgois, V Debaty, T Laclayat, S Kerry, M Romera, A Fuertes, J Scalese, R Gauthier.

Connacht: D Leader; C Kelleher, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy; A Deegan, C Blade; D Coulson, T McCartney, F Bealham; U Dillane, J Cannon; E Masterson, E McKeon, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: S Delahunt, P McCabe, C Carey, Q Roux, J Connolly, K Marmion, C Ronaldson, R Scholes.