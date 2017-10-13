European Champions Cup: Leinster v Montpellier (Sat)

Isa Nacewa
Isa Nacewa returns from a calf problem to lead out Leinster at the RDS on Saturday
European Champions Cup: Leinster v Montpellier
Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST
Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster welcome back captain Isa Nacewa from injury for the European Champions Cup opener against French side Montpellier in Dublin.

The centre has recovered from a calf injury and he replaces Rory O'Loughlin in the starting line-up.

The only other change sees Ross Byrne coming in at full-back for the injured Jonny Sexton.

Wing Barry Daly will make his European debut for the three-times winners as they start their Pool 3 campaign.

Leinster were crowned champions three times in four years with their last success coming in 2012.

Lions and Ireland back-row Sean O'Brien misses the game because of a calf injury.

On the bench Noel Reid has recovered from injury but is otherwise joined by the same replacements that made an impact in last week's win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Ross Molony is in line to make his 50th appearance for the Irish side.

Leinster: J Carbery, A Byrne, R Henshaw, I Nacewa (capt), B Daly, R Byrne, L McGrath, J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong, D Toner, S Fardy, R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, M Bent, R Molony, J Murphy, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, F McFadden.

