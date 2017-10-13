BBC Sport - Tom Collins: Northampton Saints winger wants to 'put things right' against Saracens

Collins follows family sporting line

Northampton Saints winger Tom Collins tells BBC Look East about his family's sporting history ahead of their Champions Cup game with Saracens.

Collins' father, Darren, and grandfather, Brian Etheridge, both played professional football for Northampton Town.

The 23-year-old said he hopes "to put things right" against Saracens on Sunday after a 55-24 defeat at Twickenham when the two sides met in the opening round of Premiership fixtures on 2 September.

