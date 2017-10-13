BBC Sport - Tom Collins: Northampton Saints winger wants to 'put things right' against Saracens
Collins follows family sporting line
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton Saints winger Tom Collins tells BBC Look East about his family's sporting history ahead of their Champions Cup game with Saracens.
Collins' father, Darren, and grandfather, Brian Etheridge, both played professional football for Northampton Town.
The 23-year-old said he hopes "to put things right" against Saracens on Sunday after a 55-24 defeat at Twickenham when the two sides met in the opening round of Premiership fixtures on 2 September.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired