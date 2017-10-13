British and Irish Cup: Jersey Reds v Yorkshire Carnegie (Fri)

Jersey threw away an 18-0 lead when they lost last season's British and Irish Cup final to Munster A

Jersey Reds have made six changes to their side for their opening British and Irish Cup match at home to Yorkshire Carnegie.

Ellis Abrahams comes in at centre, Josh Hodson starts on the wing and Kieran Hardy is selected at scrum-half as Brendan Cope moves to fly-half and Jason Worrell goes to full-back.

James Voss and Uili Kolo'ofa'i form a new second-row partnership.

Flankers Conor Joyce and Matt Rogerson have also been brought in.

There could be three players making their debut from the replacements bench - new signing Jake Upfield, reserve-team centre Scott McClurg and summer signing Jordan Brodley are all on the bench.

The hosts are hoping to repeat their form from last season's competition where they reached the final before losing by a point at Munster A.

Jersey boss Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey:

"Our challenge is to transfer our training week and the way we have prepared into our performance at the weekend.

"We're really looking forward to it, but it's going to be a very tough fixture against Yorkshire.

"We want to get through the early rounds of the competition and be playing knockout rugby.

"When you give a team an opportunity to play knockout rugby, there's silverware on offer and that's always exciting."

Jersey: Worrall; Pincus, Abrahams, Ma'afu, Hodson; Cope, Hardy; Godfrey (capt), Selway, Armstrong, Voss, Kolo'ofa'i, Bartle, Joyce, Rogerson.

Replacements: Macfarlane, Brodley, Clarey, Sexton, Upfield, Joel Dudley, McClurg.

Yorkshire Carnegie: Brown; Davies, Forsyth, Bullough, Hamilton; Davey, Green; Imiolek, Buckle, Thraves, Smith, Sanderson, Beck, Wilson, Stedman.

Replacements: Newborn, Beech, Millar-Mills, Whetton, Ward, Fox, Watkins.