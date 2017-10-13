European Champions Cup: Ospreys v Clermont Auvergne (Sun)

From the section

European Champions Cup: Ospreys v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sun, 15 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales MW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb has recovered from a calf problem to start Sunday's Champions Cup opener against Clermont Auvergne in Swansea.

Justin Tipuric and Dan Baker return to the back-row as coach Steve Tandy makes five changes from the 18-19 loss to Scarlets in the Pro14.

Keelan Giles, Dmitri Arhip and Owen Watkin start, with James Hook and Sam Davies on the bench.

Clermont are without backs Nick Abendanon and Wesley Fofana.

But Alivereti Raka returns after a heel injury, while Rabah Slimani, Benjamin Kayser and Raphael Chaume start in an all-changed front row from the win over Toulouse.

France scrum-half Morgan Parra will make his 200th appearance for Clermont.

Teams:

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Kieron Fonotia, Owen Watkin, Cory Allen; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Paul James, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Tom Habberfield, Sam Davies, James Hook.

Clermont Auvergne: Scott Spedding; David Strettle, Damian Penaud, Remi Lamerat, Alivereti Raka; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra (capt); Raphael Chaume, Benjamin Kayser, Rabah Slimani, Paul Jedrasiak, Sébastien Vahaamahina, Judicaël Cancoriet, Alexandre Lapandry, Fritz Lee

Replacements: Yohan Beheregaray, Etienne Falgoux, Aaron Jarvis, Sitaleki Timani, Peceli Yato, Greig Laidlaw, Pato Fernandez, Peter Betham.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Nigel Correll (Ire), Mark Patton (Ire)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ire)

Citing Commissioner: Wade Dooley (Eng)

