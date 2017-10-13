European Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Dragons (Sat)

Dragons come into the Challenge Cup off the back of a 43-29 Pro14 loss at Cardiff Blues

European Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Dragons Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sat, 14 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Cymru and online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Gavin Henson is named as a replacement as Dragons coach Bernard Jackman makes nine changes for Saturday's Challenge Cup trip to Newcastle Falcons.

The Wales fly-half or centre forms an experienced bench alongside Brok Harris, Pat Howard and Rynard Landman.

Hooker Liam Belcher, 21, makes his first start for the Welsh region.

Newcastle will be without Argentina centre Juan Pablo Socino as he serves a two-week suspension for striking Exeter's Ian Whitten.

France centre Maxime Mermoz makes his Newcastle debut, while there are also first starts for fellow summer arrivals Toby Flood, Ryan Burrows, Gary Graham and Sam Stuart.

The Falcons starting XV shows 11 changes from the one which lost 24-34 at Aviva Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

Dragons lost 29-43 at Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 last weekend but are bolstered by the return of backs Ashton Hewitt and Jared Rosser from injury.

The two sides met three seasons ago in the same competition at the pool stage, with the away side on the day coming out on top in both matches.

Teams:

Newcastle Falcons: Simon Hammersley; Alex Tait, Maxime Mermoz, Toby Flood, Adam Radwan; Joel Hodgson, Sam Stuart; Rob Vickers, Ben Sowrey, Trevor Davison, Will Witty, Sean Robinson, Mark Wilson (capt), Gary Graham, Ryan Burrows.

Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Adam Brocklebank, Scott Wilson, Glen Young, Will Welch, Ruaridh Dawson, Cam Cowell, Chris Harris.

Dragons: Will Talbot-Davies; Ashton Hewitt, Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, George Gasson; Angus O'Brien, Sarel Pretorius; Luke Garrett, Liam Belcher, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths (capt), James Benjamin.

Replacements: Gerard Ellis, Thomas Davies, Brok Harris, Rynard Landman, James Thomas, Owain Leonard, Gavin Henson, Pat Howard.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Touch Judges: Tual Trainini (France), Eric Soulan (France)

Citing Commissioner: Wayne Sheridan (Ireland

