Jamie George: England hooker extends contract at Saracens until 2021

Jamie George scored a hat-trick for Saracens against Wasps on Sunday

England hooker Jamie George has signed a long-term contract extension with Premiership side Saracens.

The 26-year-old has won 17 international caps and featured in all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions in New Zealand this summer.

George, who has played 177 times for Sarries since making his debut in 2009, will remain at the club until 2021.

Meanwhile, youngsters Nick Isiekwe, 19, and Max Malins, 20, have signed two-year contracts at Allianz Park.

Lock Isiekwe was included in the England squad for the tour of Argentina in the summer, while Malins was part of the England side which reached the final of the World Under-20 Championship in June.

"Jamie is fast becoming a world class player in his position, and is a key figure for both club and country," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"In Nick and Max, we have two players who are showing huge promise and have a number of senior appearances under their belts already."