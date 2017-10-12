London Irish: Hooker Tom Woolstencroft joins to bolster front row options
-
- From the section Rugby Union
London Irish have signed former Bath, Wasps and England Under-20 hooker Tom Woolstencroft.
The 23-year-old trained with Ealing Trailfinders last season in a bid to regain fitness, after his time at Wasps was affected by injury.
Woolstencroft is expected to make his debut against Edinburgh on Saturday in the European Challenge Cup.
"I can't wait to get stuck in," he said. "I'm delighted to be working alongside a good group of guys."