Juan Pablo Socino: Newcastle Falcons centre banned for two games

Juan Pablo Socino
Juan Pablo Socino has received three yellow cards in four Premiership seasons

Newcastle Falcons centre Juan Pablo Socino has been banned for two weeks for striking Exeter counterpart Ian Whitten in Saturday's Premiership loss.

Socino, 29, was sin-binned for the incident in the match and, after being cited, attended a disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

He will miss two European games against Newport-Gwent Dragons and Bordeaux Begles before returning on 24 October.

"The panel found this was a reckless act," panel chair Antony Davies said.

"[One] in which the player made contact with the opposition player's jaw with his forearm."

The Argentine's previous good record and character saw his ban reduced by the panel.

