Jake Upfield: Jersey sign Australian forward to bolster squad

Jersey Reds reached the final of last season's British and Irish Cup

Championship side Jersey Reds have signed Australian forward Jake Upfield.

The 22-year-old lock/back-row joins the island side having completed the season with Bond University in the Queensland Premier Rugby competition.

As a youngster, he was on the fringes of the Australian schoolboy side and could make his debut in the British and Irish Cup against Yorkshire Carnegie.

"We've identified someone who we believe has genuine potential," said Jersey boss Harvey Biljon.

"He has great athleticism and is a great line-out operator and is an exciting prospect for the club."

The islanders have also added local player Scott McClurg to their squad for the cup encounter on Friday.

The 22-year-old centre, who works as an apprentice electrician, has impressed in the club's second-string Jersey Athletic in the past two seasons.