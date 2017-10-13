European Champions Cup: Castres v Munster (Sun)

Second-row Mark Flanagan will make his first start for Munster since his arriving from Saracens

European Champions Cup Venue: Stade Pierre-Antoine Date: Sunday, 15 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live scores and report on the BBC Sport website

Tyler Bleyendaal has won the battle to start at fly-half for Munster as they begin their European Champions Cup campaign with a visit to Castres.

The New Zealand-born playmaker has been chosen ahead of Ian Keatley, who drops to the bench, and JJ Hanrahan, who has been left out of the match-day squad.

Full-back Simon Zebo returns as one of five changes to the side that lost to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Castres have recalled French scrum-half Rory Kockott for the Pool 4 tie.

The impending departure of Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus had threatened Munster's preparations for the start of their European campaign until the recruitment of Johann van Graan this week.

Erasmus had admitted to having a 'selection headache' at fly-half after Bleyendaal, Keatley and Hanrahan all started in the 23-17 defeat to Leinster last Saturday but Bleyendaal, 27, will switch from inside centre to renew his partnership with Conor Murray as Rory Scannell returns to the Munster midfield.

Last season's beaten semi-finalists have also recalled Zebo and Darren Sweetnam to join Keith Earls in the back three.

The other changes are in the pack as Mark Flanagan, who has joined Munster on a short-term contract from Saracens, starts in the second-row and prop Stephen Archer is preferred to John Ryan in the front-row.

Physical battle

Castres have lost four of their last five games in the French Top14 and have dropped to 11th place in the table.

The French side registered just their second win of the season at the beginning of October when they defeated Clermont Auvergne but that encouraging result was negated by a surprise defeat to bottom of the table CA Brive last Saturday.

"We know it's going to be a physical battle from the first minute," Munster forward CJ Stander said.

"They've got a big pack, a powerful pack, and the same again with their backline. We know that they like to get their forwards into the game early and it's going to be a tough, grinding 80 minutes for us. We're going to have to work this week on our discipline again and make sure that we train well and rest up for the physical battle on Sunday."

Alongside the return of the influential Kockott to partner Benjamin Urdapilleta at half-back, Castres coach Christophe Urios has also recalled several of his key players.

Uruguayan second-row Rodrigo Capo Ortega returns to captain the side with Yannick Caballero and Steve Mafi also coming into the back-row to partner Maama Vaipulu.

Winger Taylor Paris and centre Afusipa Taumoepeau are the other players that have been restored to the backline.

Pre-match quotes

CJ Stander, Munster flanker:

"I think going into this week, we know that playing in Europe you can't give easy penalties away. You can't live with them if you're giving [away] seven easy penalties in a game so we need to make sure that we're on the right side of the ref and be comfortable living with their physicality."

"There's no excuse now. We're going into Europe and we're going to pick the best team we have and those players will know what's going to be on their shoulders at the weekend. They will have to bring the intensity for a big match because if we can't bring the physicality it's going to be a long Sunday evening."

Rassie Erasmus, Munster Director of Rugby:

"They are a team that looks like they can topple big teams on their day and then sometimes they struggle against average teams but playing in Europe at home in their first game, they will be up for it. They beat Clermont a few weeks back, that's the kind of team they are. They're big, massive guys and you can see they like the physical side of things - they maul well and they scrum well. It's going to be real test for us, we're coming off a loss and we'd like to rectify that."

Line-ups

Castres: J Dumora; T Paris, A Taumoepeau, R Ebersohn, D Smith; B Urdapilleta, R Kockott; A Tichit, J Jenneker, D Kotze; L Jacquet, R Capo Ortega (capt); Y Caballero, S Mafi, M Vaipulu.

Replacements: M-A Rallier, M Lazar, D Tussac, C Samson, A Jelonch, L Radosavljevic, F Vialelle, A Batlle.

Munster: S Zebo, D Sweetnam, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; T Bleyendaal, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; M Flanagan, B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Marshall, L O'Connor, J Ryan, R Copeland, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, I Keatley, A Conway.