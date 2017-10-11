Gruff Rees: Steve Tandy says Ospreys discussing coach's future

Gruff Rees (left) has worked with head coach Steve Tandy (right) since 2012.

European Champions Cup: Ospreys v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sun, 15 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy has confirmed the region is discussing the future of his assistant Gruff Rees.

Backs coach Rees is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away.

The Ospreys are bottom of their Pro14 conference after suffering five consecutive defeats with only eight tries scored in six matches.

"Gruff is out of contract at the end of the season and it is deciding where we go from that," said Tandy.

"It would be wrong for me to talk about coaches from other environments when they are under contract.

When asked whether he wanted Rees to stay, Tandy replied: "Gruff has been sensational and a massive support for me and we have an amazing relationship.

"We have had some low experiences like we are going through now but have had some amazing experiences when we first took over and won the league.

"It's what's best for the Ospreys. Gruff, myself and everyone in the environment have to come to that conclusion."

Under pressure

Tandy has signed a contract until 2020 but has overseen a team which has lost 10 out of their last 12 matches.

Lions half-backs Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb have also confirmed they are leaving the region at the end of the season.

"It is not where we like being," said Tandy.

"I don't feel pressure. I am comfortable with what I and our coaches do and our players bring.

"It is a results based business and it gets isolated with figures thrown out about defeats last season. You could say as well we won 19 out of 23 before that.

"You can't be sulking or worrying about tomorrow. Where we have come from in six years in a tough financial climate, we have been really competitive.

"It is making sure we don't go into our shell. The only ones who are going to turn it around are ourselves."

Webb worry

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is set to miss the Champions Cup opener match against Clermont at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

Webb came off at half-time in the 19-18 defeat against the Scarlets.

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin will miss the opening European encounter as he recovers from the lion bite he sustained in South Africa, although he could be available for the Saracens match on 21 October.

Flanker Justin Tipuric is in line to return against Clermont after missing the Scarlets defeat with a back spasm.