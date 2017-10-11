Glasgow Warriors: 'Exeter will be a step-up' according to coach Mike Blair

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Mike Blair says the players will be physically ready for the challenge of facing Exeter Chiefs

Glasgow coach Mike Blair says the team will face one of their toughest games of the season when they play Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup.

Warriors face Exeter away on Saturday after defeating the Cheetahs in high altitude in South Africa, but Blair says the players relish the challenge.

"Exeter on their home patch is definitely a step up," Blair said.

"A bit of backs-to-the wall stuff, after a tough travel day, these guys are keen on that and ready to go."

Warriors have won all six of their opening Pro14 games, including a 26-29 victory in Bloemfontein last Friday.

Head coach Dave Rennie has urged the team to enter every competition with the ambition to win it, but Exeter Chiefs are second in the Premiership, having won four of their opening six games, and having also won 11 consecutive games at home.

"We've had some tough games in the Pro14, no doubt, playing Munster at home and Cheetahs away at altitude. But [facing Exeter Chiefs] is a challenge the guys are really looking forward to," Blair said.

"This is a group that loves those kind of challenges, there's no moaning about it. It adds to the occasion.

"It's the premier European competition, the groups are so tough this year. We're going to try to get some momentum into the start of the campaign and get some points and a win out of it.

"It is a hectic schedule and we've had our eye on this. The guys had Monday off, which they wouldn't usually have, to allow them to recover.

"We did our homework early on in the week, so the guys are clear on what we're going to do and how we're going to do it. At the same time, this is another game. As coaches you watch games back and try to find strengths and weaknesses in the opponents so you can beat them.

"[Exeter] have got belief, they've worked their way up through the leagues and now they're a realty competitive outset. Belief goes a long way."