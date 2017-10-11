Matt O'Connor: Leicester Tigers were underperforming at start of season

Matt O'Connor returned to Leicester Tigers in April of this year

Director of rugby Matt O'Connor says Leicester Tigers were underperforming at the start of the Premiership season.

The Tigers, who are at Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on Saturday, began the campaign with two defeats before four wins on the bounce in the top flight.

O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester: "It was a tough start and we didn't perform anywhere near the level we wanted.

"I think the last four weeks have been positive and hopefully we can take that into the weekend."

Tigers, who have only reached the knockout stages of the Champions Cup once in the previous three years, are in Pool Four of this season's competition, with French side Castres Olympique and Irish club Munster completing the four-team group.

Racing 92 and Leicester met in the pool stages last season, with the French side easing to a 34-3 victory at home.

"I think we are creating a lot on the field at the moment but we have to be a bit more ruthless," continued O'Connor.

"There is genuine intensity about what we are trying to do this week.

"They beat us quite badly there last year so that has some scarring mentally for the lads. We know how good we have to be on Saturday."