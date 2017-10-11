Rob Andrew: Player strike over season extension is 'feasible'

Media playback is not supported on this device Billy Vunipola on player welfare and pay cuts

Premiership players could go on strike in the next year because of the demands on them, says the former RFYdirector of professional rugby Rob Andrew.

Proposals to extend the Premiership season by a month from 2019-2020 have been opposed by players.

"What's giving in is the players' bodies - that's not sustainable long term," Andrew, 54, told BBC Sport.

"Something will give and eventually if the players decide not to turn out, then there isn't much of a product."

Exeter chairman Tony Rowe said at the start of October that the plans would result in a more balanced season for club players.

However, leading coaches have voiced concerns about reducing the length of pre-season, and the effect it could have on player welfare.

"We're trying to fit too much in with the same players being asked to repeat over and over again in a very demanding sport," added Andrew, who was director of professional rugby with the Rugby Football Union from 2011 to 2016.

"I think the players will have a big say over the next 12 to 18 months to try to find this holy grail."

England and Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola - out for four months after injuring his knee - has said he would take a pay cut to play less rugby and believes players are at risk of "burning out".