Wayne Pivac: Scarlets coach close to finalising new contract

Wayne Pivac was 2003 New Zealand RU coach of the year

Coach Wayne Pivac is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Scarlets after his current deal ends in 2018.

The New Zealander joined Scarlets in 2014, succeeding Simon Easterby, and led them to the Pro12 title in 2016-17.

"I'm in the middle of that with the club at the moment and hopefully be able to finalise the position by the end of the week," he said.

Pivac says discussions were still taking place on budgets to retain the best players and recruit new talent.

"It's no secret I'm enjoying my time here," he added.

