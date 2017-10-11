BBC Sport - Wasps encounter 'a big step up', says Ulster's Rob Herring

Ulster hooker Rob Herring says the Irish province are preparing to "make a big step up" to compete with English Premiership side Wasps in Friday's Champions Cup opener at Kingspan Stadium.

"There has been a big focus on improving a few small things that will hopefully make a big difference this weekend," said Herring.

