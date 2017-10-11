Jack Nowell: England and Exeter Chiefs wing suffers fractured cheekbone

Jack Nowell has 23 England caps and toured with the British and Irish Lions in the summer

Exeter Chiefs winger Jack Nowell could miss England's autumn internationals after fracturing his cheekbone against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

The 24-year-old may need surgery to repair the injury and could be out for eight weeks.

Eddie Jones' England face Argentina, Australia and Samoa in successive weeks from 11 November.

He will miss Exeter's ties against Glasgow and Montpellier in the European Champions Cup and Sale in the league.

"He's got a couple of fractures in the top of his check and eye socket," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"It's still a little early to write him off for the whole of the autumn internationals, that's something we're going to have to assess in the next week or so.

"It's always a blow when you lose good players, that's why you put a squad of people together, but we're big believers here that if one person picks up an injury it's an opportunity for someone else."