Cardiff Blues want to keep Seb Davies amid Scarlets interest

Seb Davies is a former Wales Under-20s international

Blues head coach Danny Wilson says Wales lock Seb Davies has a decision to make about his future.

The 21-year-old is on a Blues academy contract but Scarlets are eyeing him up as a replacement for Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne at the end of 2017-18.

Davies won his first two Wales caps in summer tour Tests against Tonga and Samoa and Wilson says the Blues will want to keep him.

"His performances are going to attract interest," said Wilson.

Danny Wilson is in his third season in charge of Cardiff Blues

"From a Cardiff Blues point of view they'll be very keen to keep Seb at the region and I'll imagine he's got some decisions to make."

Davies produced a man-of-the-match performance in the 43-29 victory over the Dragons last Friday and is in line to be selected in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals

"I think his performances are certainly pushing for a squad place depending on the fitness of other second rows," said Wilson, who leaves the Arms Park at the end of 2017-18.

"I think Wales are pretty good in recognising when to give young guys an opportunity they've earned and Seb is definitely in that category."

"Whether he'll get the call up it's for others to decide."