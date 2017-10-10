BBC Sport - Christian Lealiifano doesn't rule out extending short-term Ulster deal

Lealiifano doesn't rule out extending Ulster deal

Ulster's Australian fly-half Christian Lealiifano says he doesn't rule out the possibility of extending his short-term contract beyond January.

Lealiifano is scheduled to return to his Australian Super Rugby club the Brumbies after Ulster's European games in the New Year.

