European Rugby Champions Cup: Northampton v Saracens

Lawes was named the Premiership player of the month for September

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 15 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fly-half Stephen Myler makes his first start of the season as Northampton face Saracens in their Champions Cup opener at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday.

Courtney Lawes - the Premiership player of the month for September - also returns to the Saints' starting line-up while Ben Foden is on the wing.

British and Irish Lion Owen Farrell makes his comeback at fly-half for Saracens after a slight calf strain.

Richard Wigglesworth replaces Ben Spencer at scrum-half.

Vincent Koch comes in for Juan Figallo at prop in the only other change from the defending champions' 38-19 win over Wasps in the Premiership last weekend.

Flanker Calum Clark will face his former side for the first time since making the switch south in the summer.

Saracens stormed to a 55-24 win over Northampton when the teams met in their opening match of the Premiership season at Twickenham in September, establishing a 38-point lead by half-time.

Key men Farrell, Liam Williams, Jamie George and Mako Vunipola were all absent for his team that day, but Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall insists Saints will be a different proposition on home turf.

"They've had a great start to the season in terms of their home form with wins against Leicester, Bath, and Harlequins," he said.

Northampton's players went shooting on a team-building session earlier in the week

"The second half of the game at Twickenham, they were better than us. I think they just had a bad 40 minutes in the first half."

While Saracens successfully defended their title in last season's tournament, Northampton failed to progress beyond the group stage - but coach Jim Mallinder says the hosts are relishing the challenge of upsetting the odds.

"It's going to be tough, we will be the underdogs going into that game, but it's something we're actually looking forward to," he said.

"We have bounced back and have won some games, but we've got to keep that going."

England back-row Tom Wood is named among the replacements for the hosts after recovering from a shoulder injury along with Harry Mallinder, who has made way for Myler after staring the first six games of the season.

Northampton: Ahsee Tuala; George North, Luther Burrell, Piers Francis, Ben Foden; Steve Myler, Cobus Reinach; Alex Waller, Dylan Hartley (c), Kieran Brookes, Michael Paterson, David Ribbans, Courtney Lawes, Jamie Gibson, Teimana Harrison

Replacements: Mikey Haywood, Francois van Wyk, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tom Wood, Nic Groom, Harry Mallinder, Tom Collins

Saracens: Alex Goode; Liam Williams, Marcelo Bosch, Brad Barritt (c), Chris Wyles; Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Nick Isiekwe, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Calum Clark, Jackson Wray

Replacements: Schalk Brits, Richard Barrington, Juan Figallo, Dom Day, Schalk Burger, Ben Spencer, Alex Lozowski, Duncan Taylor