European Rugby Champions Cup: Bath v Benetton

Josh Lewis
Lewis, who came on as a replacement in last weekend's win over Worcester, previously played for Ebbw Vale
European Rugby Champions Cup
Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Fly-half Josh Lewis will make his first start for Bath in Saturday's Champions Cup opener against Benetton Treviso.

The 25-year-old arrived from Ebbw Vale in the summer and steps up with Freddie Burns suspended and Rhys Priestland injured.

Elsewhere Max Clark replaces Ben Tapuai at inside centre while Luke Charteris comes into the second row.

Anthony Watson plus wings Semesa Rokoduguni and Aled Brew comprise a dangerous back three.

Prop Nick Auterac and hooker Tom Dunn replace Beno Obano and Jack Walker respectively in the front row.

Treviso, who are fifth in the Pro14 Conference B after wins over Edinburgh, Ospreys and Southern Kings in their first six games, include former Ireland under-20 international Ian McKinley at fly-half.

Toulon host Northampton on Sunday in Pool Five's other match on the tournament's opening weekend.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Max Clark, Aled Brew; Josh Lewis, Chris Cook; Nick Auterac, Tom Dunn, Anthony Perenise, Charlie Ewels (c), Luke Charteris, Zach Mercer, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Nathan Charles, Beno Obano , Scott Andrews, James Phillips, Francois Louw, Kahn Fotuali'i, Jack Wilson, Darren Allinson

Benetton Treviso: Luca Sperandio; Angelo Esposito, Nacho Brex, Alberto Sgarbi (c), Tommaso Benvenuti; Ian McKinley, Giorgio Bronzini; Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Simone Ferrari, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Seb Negri Da Oleggio, Francesco Minto, Robert Barbieri

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Nasi Manu, Edoardo Gori, Tito Tebaldi, Andrea Bronzini

