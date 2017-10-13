European Rugby Champions Cup: Exeter v Glasgow

Lachie Turner moves from full-back to wing as Phil Dollman is recalled

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Full-back Phil Dollman comes into the Exeter Chiefs XV to face Glasgow on Saturday as cover for injured England wing Jack Nowell.

Australian Lachie Turner moves to the wing from 15 to replace Nowell, who fractured his cheekbone in Saturday's win over Newcastle.

Elsewhere Ben Moon replaces Carl Rimmer at prop and Julian Salvi comes in for Sam Skinner in the back row.

Scotland backs Peter Horne and Lee Jones come into the Glasgow side.

Horne replaces Sam Johnson at inside centre while Jones takes over from Leonardo Sarto on the left wing.

Flanker Ryan Wilson captains the side with second row Jonny Gray also part of an unchanged pack from Friday's Pro14 win over Cheetahs in South Africa.

The Warriors have won six from six in the league so far this season and are looking to build on their run to the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2016-17.

"It's a fantastic competition and one we're looking forward to getting stuck in to. We want to test ourselves against the best teams and Exeter are exactly that," said coach Dave Rennie, who took over from Gregor Townsend at the start of this season.

"Naming a settled squad will help with consistency. Combinations are beginning to click and we're prepared for a physical match-up in a hostile environment."

English champions Exeter have only won one opening game in their four previous campaigns in Europe's elite competition and director of rugby Rob Baxter wants to avoid another modest beginning.

"We've tended to be very slow starters in this competition," he said.

"I'm hoping we use the experience and understanding of big games we have been involved in during the past, like semi-finals here at Sandy Park or playing in finals at Twickenham, to put us in good stead this time around."

Number eight Thomas Waldrom and wing James Short are on the hosts' bench and are both involved for the first time since breaking bones in a pre-season friendly against Dragons.

Three-time champions Leinster and big-spending French side Montpellier meet in Dublin earlier on Saturday in the weekend's other match in Pool Three.

Exeter Chiefs: Dollman; Turner, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (ccapt), Williams, Lees, Hill, Armand, Salvi, Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Rimmer, Francis, Atkins, Waldrom, Townsend, Gilbert-Hendrickson, Short.

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Seymour, Grigg, Horne, Jones; Russell, Price; Bhatti, Brown, Fagerson, Swinson, Gray, Wilson (capt), Gibbins, Ashe.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Rae, Cummings, Harley, Pyrgos, Johnson, Matawalu.