European Challenge Cup: Worcester v CA Brive (Sat)

Brive's Taku Ngwenya scored the first of his side's three tries in their 25-24 Challenge Cup win at Sixways in October 2016

European Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Hereford & Worcester. Live scores/report on BBC Sport website

Worcester winger Tom Howe comes in for his debut as one of nine changes for the Challenge Cup opener against Brive.

The summer signing from Wasps is accompanied by England internationals Ben Te'o and Chris Pennell, and former South Africa international centre Wynand Olivier, in a strong back line.

In the pack, Warriors have totally changed their front row.

Ethan Waller, Joe Taufete'e and Gareth Milasinovich, bench regulars in the Premiership this season, all start.

In the second row, Pierce Phillips comes in to partner Christian Scotland-Williamson, who makes his first start of the campaign, as does flanker Huw Taylor.

Winger Perry Humphreys also returns as Worcester vow to perform better in this competition than they have done in recent seasons, against a Brive side who are also bottom of their division.

Warriors' six straight Premiership defeats are part of an overall run of eight successive losses stretching back to last season.

Brive, who have one of their two ex-Warriors props James Johnston on the bench, have won only one of their opening seven games in the French Top 14.

Match facts

Worcester Warriors reached the Challenge Cup final in 2008, losing 24-16 to Bath at Kingsholm.

A year later, they beat Brive in the quarter-finals before losing 22-11 to Bourgoin in the semis.

Since then, they have failed to qualify from their group, finishing 3rd (1010), 2nd (2012), 2nd (2013), 4th (2014), 4th (2016) and 3rd (2017).

Last season, they lost narrowly in both group games with Brive, 25-24 at Sixways, before being beaten 17-14 in France by Gaetan Germain's long-range added-time penalty.

Warriors: Pennell; Howe, Olivier, Te'o, Humphreys; Shillcock, Arr; Waller, Taufete'e, Milasinovich, Scotland-Williamson, Phillips, Taylor, Lewis, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Singleton, Bower, Alo, Barry, Williams, Dowsett, Lance, Hammond.

Brive: Namy; Masilevu, Le Bourhis, Petre, Megdoud; Ugalde, Lobzhanidze; Devisme, Acquier, Bekoshivili, Uys, Koyamaibole, Hireche (capt), Narisia, Marais.

Replacements: Tadjer, Brugnaut, Jourdain, Johnston, Martin, Cazenave, Mignardi, Romanet.