European Challenge Cup: London Irish v Edinburgh

Topsy Ojo made his senior debut for London Irish in 2005

European Challenge Cup Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Topsy Ojo will equal Justin Bishop's London Irish record of 280 appearances when he starts against Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup.

Hooker Tom Woolstencroft is given his Exiles debut after joining this week.

Richard Cockerill makes nine changes from the Edinburgh side which beat Zebre in the Pro14 last Saturday.

Glenn Bryce starts at full-back in place of injured Blair Kinghorn, while Damian Hoyland and Tom Brown switch places in the starting XV and bench.

London Irish and Edinburgh are in Pool 4 alongside 2016 winners Stade Francais and Russian club Krasny Yar, who are making their first appearance in the competition.

London Irish: Ransom; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Ojo (capt); Brophy Clews, Meehan; Elrington, Woolstencroft, Hoskins, Lloyd, McNally, Northcote-Green, Gilsenan, Lomidze.

Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, Cooke, Curtis-Harris, Steele, Atkins, Loader.

Edinburgh: Bryce; Fife, Dean, Rasolea, Hoyland; Tolvey, Hidalgo-Clyne; Dell, McInally, Berghan, McKenzie (capt), Toolis, Ritchie, Hardie, Du Preez.

Replacements: Cochrane, Marfo, Nel, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Fowles, Brown, Harries.

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU)