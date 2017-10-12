European Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Stade Toulousain

James O'Connor has scored one try in two appearances for Sale Sharks

European Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks fly-half James O'Connor will make his first start since joining the club when they take on Toulouse in Friday's European Challenge Cup tie.

The Australian, 27, signed from Toulon in the summer and has made two appearances from the bench this term.

Sale make five other changes as Halani Aulika, Josh Charnley, Andrei Ostrikov, Rob Webber and Cameron Nield come in.

Toulouse are second in the French Top 14 table, having won five of their opening seven games this season.

Sale: Haley, Solomona, James, Jennings, Charnley, O'Connor, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, B Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, John, Nott, Pearce, Seymour, Cliff, Reed.

Toulouse: Medard, Mjekevu, Poi, Guitoune, Huget, Doussain, Bezy; Elstadt, Cros, Kunatani, Faasalele, Verhaeghe, Van Dyk, Trader, Mienie.

Replacements: Roumieu, Neti, Castets, Tekori, Axtens, Tolofua, Ntamack, Tauzin.