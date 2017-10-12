European Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Stade Toulousain
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Sale Sharks fly-half James O'Connor will make his first start since joining the club when they take on Toulouse in Friday's European Challenge Cup tie.
The Australian, 27, signed from Toulon in the summer and has made two appearances from the bench this term.
Sale make five other changes as Halani Aulika, Josh Charnley, Andrei Ostrikov, Rob Webber and Cameron Nield come in.
Toulouse are second in the French Top 14 table, having won five of their opening seven games this season.
Sale: Haley, Solomona, James, Jennings, Charnley, O'Connor, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, B Curry, Ross (capt).
Replacements: Jones, Flynn, John, Nott, Pearce, Seymour, Cliff, Reed.
Toulouse: Medard, Mjekevu, Poi, Guitoune, Huget, Doussain, Bezy; Elstadt, Cros, Kunatani, Faasalele, Verhaeghe, Van Dyk, Trader, Mienie.
Replacements: Roumieu, Neti, Castets, Tekori, Axtens, Tolofua, Ntamack, Tauzin.