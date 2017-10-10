Glasgow Warriors in it to win it, says Jackson before Champions Cup opener

Dave Rennie and Ruaridh Jackson will be up against a powerful Exeter side on Saturday evening

Champions Cup: Exeter v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 14 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC 5 live sports extra

Glasgow Warriors' Ruaridh Jackson says the team's target in this year's European Champions Cup is to win it.

Warriors face a tough opening Pool 3 match away to English Premiership winners Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Dave Rennie's side have won their opening six Pro14 matches, including an impressive away win against Toyota Cheetahs at high altitude on Friday.

"We go into every competition wanting to win it," said back Jackson, 29, now in his second spell with the Warriors.

"We've got off to a great start to the season winning sometimes when we are not at our best, which is a great trait to be building. We're full of confidence.

"Europe is another step up in intensity. We know Exeter will step up their intensity too and it's going to be a real battle for us.

"There's no harder place to start than going down to the champions of England to get your European campaign off the mark.

"But if you want to win this competition you have to beat the best and that means doing a job this weekend, and we're excited about that."

Ruaridh Jackson has been Glasgow's principle full-back so far this season in Stuart Hogg's absence

Jackson, who was with Premiership side Harlequins last season when Warriors reached the Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time, believes his new team-mates' achievement stands them in good stead this time round.

"In the last four of five years we've been on great form but never got to the knockout stage, but to get out the group phase last season means it's not something we need to talk about any more," he said.

"If we can make Scotstoun a fortress and pick up some away wins, we'll be in a great place."

Scotland cap Jackson, who can play fly-half or full-back, rejoined the Warriors in the summer having featured for Wasps before moving to Harlequins.

"I've played Exeter a good few times over last few years and come unstuck against them a couple of times in semi-finals when I was at Wasps," he added.

"I know how tough they are. They are a physical, well-drilled team with a good team spirit - a bit like us.

"They've come from lower levels and they've grown and grown and grown to reach the pinnacle of the Premiership. Exeter have a good blueprint for a club, so it's going to be as tough a challenge as any to go down there and win.

"We have done our research and believe we have the attributes to go down there and win. We have a few tricks up our sleeves."