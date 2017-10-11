European Challenge Cup: Pau v Gloucester

Gloucester are bidding to go one better than 2016-17, when they were beaten finalists

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Thursday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make nine changes to their starting side for Thursday's Challenge Cup trip to French side Pau.

Young flanker Jake Polledri makes his full debut for the Cherry and Whites and full-back Tom Hudson makes his first European appearance for the club.

But six experienced players remain from Saturday's league win over Northampton.

Tom Savage will skipper the English side - who won the Challenge Cup in 2005-06 and 2014-15 - for their first game in Pool Two.

Gloucester reached the final of the competition last season but were beaten by Stade Francais in Edinburgh.

Pau: Buros; Halai, Fumat, Stanley, Pourailly; Slade, Daubagna (capt); Moise, Rey, Adriaanse, Foley, Tutaia, Ramsay, Mowen, Butler.

Replacements: Bouchet, Hurou, Hamadache, Metz, Dougall, Lebail, Fajardo, Nicot.

Gloucester: Hudson; Purdy, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Halaifonua; Williams, Braley; McAllister, Matu'u, Hohneck, Savage (capt), Denton; Polledri, Rowan, Clarke.

Replacements: Hanson, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Ackermann, Ludlow, Vellacott, Burns, Trinder.