Jared Payne: Lions centre still unavailable for Ulster's Wasps European opener

Jared Payne is yet to feature for Ulster this season after his Lions tour was cut short

Jared Payne will remain out of action when Ulster begin their European Champions Cup campaign against Wasps on Friday night.

Payne, who turns 32 on Friday, has not played since his British & Irish Lions tour ended prior to the Third Test because he was suffering headaches.

The Ireland centre had been expected to return to Ulster duty late last month.

Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel confirmed that Payne would be not available for the European opener.

Peel also added that Ulster are awaiting news from South African on Marcell Coetzee's knee injury.

The flanker has returned to his native country to get a consultation with the surgeon who performed his cruciate ligament operation in 2016.

Coetzee suffered ACL damage in April 2016, two months after signing for Ulster, and did not make his debut for the Irish province until February 2017.

However he played four games last season and started against the Cheetahs last month before suffering this latest setback.