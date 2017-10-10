Josh Beaumont: Sale Sharks lock out for three months with bicep tear

Josh Beaumont has played in all six of Sale's games this season

Sale Sharks lock Josh Beaumont has been ruled out of action for three months with a torn bicep.

The 24-year-old came off in Sale's 42-26 defeat by Harlequins on Friday and head coach Steve Diamond says he will not be available until after Christmas.

Beaumont joins injured duo Will Addison and Johnny Leota on the sidelines.

"With Josh being injured, we're in the market for a world-class lock and we're out for a world-class centre with Addison and Leota out," Diamond said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Diamond continued: "Josh was playing really well and had really adapted to the lock position."

Leota could be out for an extended period of time with a serious knee ligament injury, while Addison could be back within a month.