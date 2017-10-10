Dominic Ryan: Leicester flanker to miss 12 weeks with concussion

Dominic Ryan
Dominic Ryan has one international cap for Ireland

Leicester Tigers flanker Dominic Ryan has been stood down for 12 weeks following repeated concussions.

Ryan received a head injury during the 24-11 defeat by Northampton on 9 September after colliding with Saints' George North when attempting a tackle.

The 27-year-old has since made two more appearances, but will now not be considered for selection.

Ryan joined Leicester from Leinster in the summer and has so far made four appearances for the Tigers.

