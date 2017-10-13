European Challenge Cup: Toulon v Scarlets (Sun)

Leigh Halfpenny is set to makes his European debut for Scarlets

European Champions Cup: Toulon v Scarlets Venue: Stade Felix Mayol, Toulon Date: Sun, 15 Oct Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales MW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Leigh Halfpenny returns from a hamstring problem for Scarlets' Champions Cup trip to Toulon on Sunday.

The Wales and British and Lions full-back is one of four changes from the 19-18 win at Ospreys in the Pro14.

Centre Scott Williams starts at centre and captains the team, with Aled Davies in at scrum-half.

Ryan Elias starts at hooker as regular captain Ken Owens is rested on the bench, with Scarlets having a five-day turnaround before facing Bath.

Scarlets skipper for the game Williams and fellow Wales centre Jonathan Davies face a mouth-watering battle with the Toulon midfield of France's Mathieu Bastareaud and All Black Ma'a Nonu.

Former England wing Chris Ashton starts on the wing for the French giants, while Argentina veteran Juan Fernandez Lobbe is in the back-row.

France half-back Francois Trinh-Duc is on the bench for Toulon.

Teams:

Toulon: Hugo Bonneval; Josua Tuisova, Mathieu Bastareaud (capt), Ma'a Nonu, Chris Ashton; Anthony Belleau, Eric Escande; Florian Fresia, Guilhem Guirado, Marcel Van Der Merwe, Swan Rebbadj, Mamuka Gorgodze, Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Facundo Isa, Raphael Lakafia.

Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Xavier Chiocci, Levan Chilachava, Rudy Gahetau, Semi Radradra, Francois Trinh-Duc, Sebastien Tillous-Borde, Juandre Kruger.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny Mcnicholl, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams (capt), Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, Tadhg Beirne.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Gareth Davies, Paul Asquith, Hadleigh Parkes.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant referees: Jack Makepeace (England) and Nigel Carrick (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

