Sean Holley: Former Ospreys and Bristol coach linked with Cardiff Blues role

Sean Holley and assistant Jonathan Humphreys enjoyed trophy success at Ospreys

Cardiff Blues could turn to Sean Holley to take over from head coach Danny Wilson when he leaves at the end of the season.

The former Ospreys boss, 46, has not coached since leaving Bristol in 2016 by mutual consent following their promotion to the Premiership.

But Holley has vast experience of Welsh rugby including nine years at Ospreys.

He began at the Welsh region as an assistant in 2003 under Lyn Jones and took charge for the 2008-09 season.

During his time at Ospreys they won three Celtic League titles, an Anglo-Welsh Cup and reached the European Cup quarter-finals three times.

Holley also has experience at international level after temporarily taking over as Wales assistant coach for the 2009 summer tour of North America, with regular defence coach Shaun Edwards on duty with the British and Irish Lions.

The former Aberavon player has worked as a consultant for Scarlets and Romania, and worked as director of rugby at Hartpury College

Holley has also forged a media career that includes providing analysis for BBC Wales' Scrum V programme.