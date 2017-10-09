Alex Lozowski: Saracens boss Mark McCall not resigned to losing fly-half

Alex Lozowski (right) has scored 44 points in five Premiership appearances for Saracens this season

Alex Lozowski can become a regular for England by staying at Saracens, says director of rugby Mark McCall.

The fly-half won two caps on the tour of Argentina, but has struggled for regular game time at Sarries.

Premiership champions Exeter are among those interested in Lozowski, but McCall is "not at all" resigned to losing the player.

"Alex understands 12 or 13 is going to be his route internationally," McCall told BBC Radio 5 live.

"We are confident if Alex stays here he will play that 10, 12 or 13 role for us, and will be busy all the time.

"That's what [England head coach] Eddie Jones wants as well I'm sure."

Lozowski has impressed at Allianz Park since his move from Wasps in the summer of 2016, and was called up to the England squad for the first time in January.

But with Owen Farrell the first-choice fly-half in north London, having recently signed a new five-year deal, it is understood Lozowski is considering his options.

No potential deal can be concluded until the start of 2018, the point when players are officially allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

Former team-mate Will Fraser told BBC Radio 5 live he hopes the 24-year-old remains at Saracens, but understands the motives behind looking elsewhere.

"We would love him to stay because he's a class act, a great bloke and an incredibly good rugby player, and he's really settled in here well," Fraser said.

"But everyone has reasons to move, and no-one would begrudge him if it was for the right reasons."