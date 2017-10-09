BBC Sport - Richmond's signing of Gaelle Mignot marks a new era for women's rugby in England
Mignot's Richmond move marks new era
- From the section Rugby Union
The arrival of France captain Gaelle Mignot at Richmond Ladies highlights the draw of the newly launched Premier 15s competition in England.
BBC London's Sara Orchard went to meet the 30-year-old hooker as well as her new team-mates Abi Chamberlain and Rowena Burnfield, and Richmond Ladies head coach David Mobbs-Smith.
