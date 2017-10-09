Sam Simmonds: Exeter Chiefs back-row's form gives coaches selection dilemma

Simmonds scored on his Premiership debut against Wasps in February

Sam Simmonds' form could give Exeter a tough choice to make at number eight when Thomas Waldrom returns to fitness, says forwards coach Rob Hunter.

The 22-year-old scored in the 34-24 win over Newcastle to take his tally to eight tries in his past 12 games.

Simmonds has deputised for the injured Waldrom, who was the Premiership's top try-scorer in 2015 and 2016.

"It may be they play together, but however that works out it is a very nice position to be in," Hunter said.

"When you start to have two guys threatening the defensive line like that it actually creates space for the others," Hunter added to BBC Radio Devon.

"We'll be working hard to see if we can get space to get them both on and hopefully both scoring."

Thomas Waldrom has not played this season due to injury

Waldrom has scored 35 Premiership tries in the past three seasons while academy product Simmonds has only burst onto the scene in the past 10 months.

Simmonds scored the winning try in the Premiership semi-final win over Saracens at the end of last season and has got five tries so far this term.

"He's keeping it really simple for himself and he's playing really well," added Hunter of Simmonds.

"We're trying to get him on the ball as often as we can and I think he's working hard to get his hands on the ball.

"When you've got somebody in form like that who is so dangerous, he's low to the ground, he's got really quick feet, he's fast, he's powerful, it's enjoyable seeing him every time he touches the ball because you think 'great, something's going to happen here', so he's a very nice thing to have in the armoury."