Pro14 Rugby: League bosses introduce European Champions Cup play-off

The Scarlets are the current league champions

The Pro14 have introduced a play-off for the seventh Champions Cup qualification place for 2018/19 season.

Originally the spot for Europe's premier tournament was to be the leading fourth placed side in either of the newly formed two conferences.

Pro14 bosses have now announced there will be a play-off in May between the two fourth-placed sides.

South African sides Cheetahs and Southern Kings are still ineligible to play in European competition.

Home advantage will be given to the side with most match points.

The top three sides in each conference will still go into the regular play-off system and take the other six places for the Champions Cup.

Pro14 chief executive Martin Anayi said: "We are committed to raising the standards of our championship and the introduction of the Champions Cup play-off brings a dynamic element to European qualification.

"After careful consultation with our clubs we strongly believe that this is best solution for the Guinness Pro14."