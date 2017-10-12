European Challenge Cup: Cardiff Blues v Lyon (Fri)

Cardiff Blues full-back Matthew Morgan scored two tries against Dragons as a half-time replacement

[Competition including sponsor name] Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Fri, 13 Oct Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Cardiff Blues have made 10 changes for Friday's European Challenge Cup opener against Lyon at Cardiff Arms Park.

Tom James, Lloyd Williams, Nick Williams and Willis Halholo are among the players not included from the side that defeated the Dragons last week.

Matthew Morgan starts at full-back after his two-try performance off the bench in that Pro14 game.

His opposite number in the Lyon side is England's Delon Armitage, as the French Top 14 leaders make 13 changes.

Lyon won 25-6 at Agen last weekend and lead the Top 14 by three points from Montpellier and Toulouse after seven games.

France fly-half Frederic Michalak and wing Alexis Palisson, and Australia flanker Liam Gill are among those missing.

Cardiff Blues' win over the Dragons was their second of the season from six games, lifting them to fifth in the seven-strong Conference A.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 43-29 Dragons

Blues head coach Danny Wilson is aware of the challenges facing his side despite the changes made by both sides.

"When you look through their squad list, they can change their squad and still have a number of what we would class as top-end professionals playing and maybe not necessarily those who play week in, week out," Wilson said.

"We're fully aware that they'll be strong in terms of player base, regardless, but how they approach the competition will be the question.

"Whether they'll be surprised to be on top of the league or not, I'm not sure, but it is certainly a great achievement to be top of the Top 14, that's a hell of a statement with the sides that are in there.

"Over the last couple of years we've beaten Montpellier at home, beaten Pau at home and away so we're not daunted by that fact.

"We're fully aware it's an in-form French team and we'll need to be on top of our game to get the result."

Teams:

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Blaine Scully, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Alex Cuthbert; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Matthew Rees (capt), Dillon Lewis, George Earle, Seb Davies, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Josh Turnbull.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Brad Thyer, Anton Peikrishvili, James Down, Josh Navidi, Lewis Jones, Steven Shingler, Aled Summerhill.

Lyon: Delon Armitage; Timilai Rokoduru, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Adrien Seguret, Jone Tuva; Piero Dominguez, Baptiste Couilloud; Tornike Mataradze, Deon Fourie, Richard Choirat, Etienne Oosthuizen, Francois van der Merwe, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Theophile Cotte, Virgile Bruni.

Replacements: Virgile Lacombe, Hamza Kaabèche, Guram Papidze, Josh Bekhuis, Felix Lambey, Theo Belan, Jean-Marcellin Buttin, Jonathan Pelissie.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Leo Colgan (Ireland), Ken Imbusch (Ireland)

Citing Commissioner: Paul Hull (England)

