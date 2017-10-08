BBC Sport - WRU could ditch 'Gatland's Law'

WRU could ditch 'Gatland's Law'

Scrum V has learnt that the Welsh Rugby Union is considering changing its senior player selection policy (SPSP) for international games.

Ross Harries and guests Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams and Sean Holley discuss the ramifications if Wales adopt a model similar to Australia, where players who have won at least 60 caps can be picked for the Test side regardless of where they play their domestic rugby.

