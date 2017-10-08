BBC Sport - WRU could ditch 'Gatland's Law'
WRU could ditch 'Gatland's Law'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V has learnt that the Welsh Rugby Union is considering changing its senior player selection policy (SPSP) for international games.
Ross Harries and guests Jonathan Davies, Martyn Williams and Sean Holley discuss the ramifications if Wales adopt a model similar to Australia, where players who have won at least 60 caps can be picked for the Test side regardless of where they play their domestic rugby.
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired