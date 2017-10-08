BBC Sport - Scrum V Pro14 highlights: Ospreys 18-19 Scarlets
Pro14 highlights: Ospreys 18-19 Scarlets
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Watch Scrum V's Pro14 highlights as Scarlets win a thriller away to Welsh rivals Ospreys.
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired