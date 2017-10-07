The Rugby Championship: South Africa 24-25 New Zealand

Both teams scored three tries in a thrilling Newlands encounter

The Rugby Championship, Cape Town South Africa (3) 24 Tries: Cronje, Du Preez, Marx Pens: Jantjies Cons: Jantjies 2, Pollard New Zealand (8) 25 Tries: Crotty, Ioane, McKenzie Pens: Barrett, Sopoaga Cons: Sopoaga 2

New Zealand completed their Rugby Championship campaign with a 100% record as they withstood a South Africa fightback to win a riveting contest.

A try from Jean-Luc du Preez midway through the second half put South Africa in front 17-15 before Damian Mckenzie restored New Zealand's lead.

South Africa's Damian de Allende was red-carded late on for an elbow.

Despite losing a man the Boks scored through Malcolm Marx but champions New Zealand held on in Cape Town.

The All Blacks had already secured the title, and beat the Springboks by a record margin of 57-0 last month.

It is the fifth time in the past eight years that the All Blacks have won all six matches in the four-team tournament.

