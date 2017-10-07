WRU National League and knock-out results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
6-7 October, 2017
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
WRU National Plate Round 1
Nant Conwy 34 - 8 Bro Ffestiniog
Aberavon Quins w/o Nantymoel
Abercarn w/o Nantyglo
Aberdare 31 - 42 Llanharan
Abertillery B G 14 - 22 Ynysybwl
Amman United 19 - 27 Carmarthen Athletic
Bala 10 - 13 Ruthin
Blackwood 22 - 10 Cwmbran
Blaenavon 11 - 9 Caerleon
Bridgend Athletic 22 - 33 Bonymaen
Builth Wells 21 - 23 Brynamman
Caernarfon 5 - 45 Pwllheli
Caerphilly 26 - 29 Croesyceiliog
Caldicot 16 - 31 Pill Harriers
Cambrian Welfare w/o Abercynon
Cardiff Quins 31 - 43 Mountain Ash
Colwyn Bay v Dolgellau w/o
CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 26 Glamorgan Wanderers
Cwmgors 36 - 25 Morriston
Felinfoel 14 - 15Dunvant
Fishguard 22 - 26 Penclawdd
Garndiffaith 24 - 31 Brecon
Gilfach Goch 15 - 5 Rumney
Hartridge 6 - 21 Brynmawr
Kidwelly 33 - 8 Loughor
Llandudno 20 - 9 Mold
Llanelli Wanderers 19 - 15 Tenby United
Llangefni 16 - 10 Bethesda
Llangennech 25 - 27 Gorseinon
Llantrisant w/o Penarth
Llantwit Fardre 10 - 37 Cilfynydd
Llanybydder 16 - 58 Crymych
Maesteg w/o Penlan
Maesteg Celtic 18 - 15 Ammanford
Maesteg Quins 25 - 10 Kenfig Hill
Mumbles 17 - 47 Aberystwyth
Nelson 56 - 19 Talywain
Penallta 27 - 19 Risca
Pencoed w/o Taibach
Pontarddulais 29 - 33 Tycroes
Pontypool United 22 - 3 Ynysddu
Porth Harlequins 27 - 25 Dinas Powys
Rhiwbina 36 - 16 Barry
Senghenydd 10 - 20 Dowlais
St Clears 31 - 34 Tumble
St Josephs 43 - 10 Heol y Cyw
Tondu 55 - 14 Seven Sisters
Treorchy 28 - 15 St Peters
Waunarlwydd 31 - 16 Nantyffyllon
Whitland w/o Pontyberem
Yr Hendy 24 - 20 Gowerton
Ystalyfera 38 - 0 Cwmavon
Ystrad Rhondda 52 - 15 Llanishen
Ystradgynlais 10 - 17 Resolven
WRU National Bowl Round 1
Cardigan w/o Ferryside
WRU National Bowl Round 2
Abergavenny 3 - 18 Monmouth
Abertysswg 14 - 7 Blaina
Bangor 18 - 42 Rhyl
Bargoed II 29 - 24 Newport HSOB
Benllech 0 - 36 Newtown
Betws 21 - 27 Vardre
Bridgend Athletic II 16 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr
Briton Ferry 17 - 36 Pontrhydyfen
Cardiff University 22 - 20 Pontyclun
Cardigan 5 - 10 Crymych II
Cefn Coed 6 - 10 Penallta II
Chepstow 13 - 15 Hafodyrynys
COBRA 30 - 18 Llanidloes
Cwmcarn United 10 - 75 Newport Saracens
Deri 52 - 3 Trinant
Flint 0 - 31 Nant Conwy II
Glais 29 - 12 Abercrave
Glyncorrwg 28 - 7 Bryncoch
Hirwaun 0 - 42 Llantwit Major
Lampeter Town 5 - 19 Llangadog
Laugharne w/o Llangwm
Llandaff 5 - 52 Treharris
Llandaff North 8 - 22 Oakdale
Machen 24 - 28 Taffs Well
Malpas 7 - 10 Tredegar
Markham 29 - 27 Blackwood Stars
New Dock Stars 10 - 21 Burry Port
New Tredegar 34 - 28 Risca II
Neyland 3 - 25 Cefneithin
Old Illtydians 34 - 10 Tonyrefail
Pembroke 40 - 22 Aberaeron
Pembroke Dock Quins 12 - 28 Nantgaredig
Pentyrch 14 - 11 Cowbridge
Penybanc 21 - 15 Llandeilo
Penygraig 22 - 7 Ferndale
Pontycymmer 7 - 49 Porthcawl
Pyle 64 - 28 Aberavon Green Stars
Shotton Steel 17 - 15 Pwllheli
Swansea Uplands w/o Cwmllynfell
Trefil 15 - 18 St Julians HSOB
Trimsaran w/o Furnace United
Univ of S Wales 7 - 40 Abercwmboi
Wattstown 23 - 21 Fairwater
Whiteheads 31 - 24 Gwernyfed
Wrexham 43 - 10 Dinbych
WRU National Leagues
THREE NORTH
Machynlleth 45 - 7 Holyhead
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Birchgrove 52 - 7 Neath Athletic
THREE EAST B
Rogerstone 20 - 29 Aberbargoed
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 25 - 6 Ogmore Vale
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cathays 5 - 49 Brackla
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 24 - 20 Cwmtwrch