WRU National League and knock-out results

Welsh rugby

6-7 October, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

WRU National Plate Round 1

Nant Conwy 34 - 8 Bro Ffestiniog

Aberavon Quins w/o Nantymoel

Abercarn w/o Nantyglo

Aberdare 31 - 42 Llanharan

Abertillery B G 14 - 22 Ynysybwl

Amman United 19 - 27 Carmarthen Athletic

Bala 10 - 13 Ruthin

Blackwood 22 - 10 Cwmbran

Blaenavon 11 - 9 Caerleon

Bridgend Athletic 22 - 33 Bonymaen

Builth Wells 21 - 23 Brynamman

Caernarfon 5 - 45 Pwllheli

Caerphilly 26 - 29 Croesyceiliog

Caldicot 16 - 31 Pill Harriers

Cambrian Welfare w/o Abercynon

Cardiff Quins 31 - 43 Mountain Ash

Colwyn Bay v Dolgellau w/o

CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 26 Glamorgan Wanderers

Cwmgors 36 - 25 Morriston

Felinfoel 14 - 15Dunvant

Fishguard 22 - 26 Penclawdd

Garndiffaith 24 - 31 Brecon

Gilfach Goch 15 - 5 Rumney

Hartridge 6 - 21 Brynmawr

Kidwelly 33 - 8 Loughor

Llandudno 20 - 9 Mold

Llanelli Wanderers 19 - 15 Tenby United

Llangefni 16 - 10 Bethesda

Llangennech 25 - 27 Gorseinon

Llantrisant w/o Penarth

Llantwit Fardre 10 - 37 Cilfynydd

Llanybydder 16 - 58 Crymych

Maesteg w/o Penlan

Maesteg Celtic 18 - 15 Ammanford

Maesteg Quins 25 - 10 Kenfig Hill

Mumbles 17 - 47 Aberystwyth

Nelson 56 - 19 Talywain

Penallta 27 - 19 Risca

Pencoed w/o Taibach

Pontarddulais 29 - 33 Tycroes

Pontypool United 22 - 3 Ynysddu

Porth Harlequins 27 - 25 Dinas Powys

Rhiwbina 36 - 16 Barry

Senghenydd 10 - 20 Dowlais

St Clears 31 - 34 Tumble

St Josephs 43 - 10 Heol y Cyw

Tondu 55 - 14 Seven Sisters

Treorchy 28 - 15 St Peters

Waunarlwydd 31 - 16 Nantyffyllon

Whitland w/o Pontyberem

Yr Hendy 24 - 20 Gowerton

Ystalyfera 38 - 0 Cwmavon

Ystrad Rhondda 52 - 15 Llanishen

Ystradgynlais 10 - 17 Resolven

WRU National Bowl Round 1

Cardigan w/o Ferryside

WRU National Bowl Round 2

Abergavenny 3 - 18 Monmouth

Abertysswg 14 - 7 Blaina

Bangor 18 - 42 Rhyl

Bargoed II 29 - 24 Newport HSOB

Benllech 0 - 36 Newtown

Betws 21 - 27 Vardre

Bridgend Athletic II 16 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr

Briton Ferry 17 - 36 Pontrhydyfen

Cardiff University 22 - 20 Pontyclun

Cardigan 5 - 10 Crymych II

Cefn Coed 6 - 10 Penallta II

Chepstow 13 - 15 Hafodyrynys

COBRA 30 - 18 Llanidloes

Cwmcarn United 10 - 75 Newport Saracens

Deri 52 - 3 Trinant

Flint 0 - 31 Nant Conwy II

Glais 29 - 12 Abercrave

Glyncorrwg 28 - 7 Bryncoch

Hirwaun 0 - 42 Llantwit Major

Lampeter Town 5 - 19 Llangadog

Laugharne w/o Llangwm

Llandaff 5 - 52 Treharris

Llandaff North 8 - 22 Oakdale

Machen 24 - 28 Taffs Well

Malpas 7 - 10 Tredegar

Markham 29 - 27 Blackwood Stars

New Dock Stars 10 - 21 Burry Port

New Tredegar 34 - 28 Risca II

Neyland 3 - 25 Cefneithin

Old Illtydians 34 - 10 Tonyrefail

Pembroke 40 - 22 Aberaeron

Pembroke Dock Quins 12 - 28 Nantgaredig

Pentyrch 14 - 11 Cowbridge

Penybanc 21 - 15 Llandeilo

Penygraig 22 - 7 Ferndale

Pontycymmer 7 - 49 Porthcawl

Pyle 64 - 28 Aberavon Green Stars

Shotton Steel 17 - 15 Pwllheli

Swansea Uplands w/o Cwmllynfell

Trefil 15 - 18 St Julians HSOB

Trimsaran w/o Furnace United

Univ of S Wales 7 - 40 Abercwmboi

Wattstown 23 - 21 Fairwater

Whiteheads 31 - 24 Gwernyfed

Wrexham 43 - 10 Dinbych

WRU National Leagues

THREE NORTH

Machynlleth 45 - 7 Holyhead

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Birchgrove 52 - 7 Neath Athletic

THREE EAST B

Rogerstone 20 - 29 Aberbargoed

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 25 - 6 Ogmore Vale

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cathays 5 - 49 Brackla

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 24 - 20 Cwmtwrch

