BBC Sport - Pro14: Stockdale try sparks Ulster's win over Connacht
Stockdale try sparks Ulster's win over Connacht
- From the section Irish Rugby
Winger Jacob Stockdale scores a brilliant try as Ulster fight back to beat Connacht 16-8.
Connacht had led 5-3 at half-time but the hosts responded for the win which puts them top of Conference B in the Pro14.
