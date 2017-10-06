Pro14: Leinster v Munster (Sat)

Robbie Henshaw

Pro14: Leinster v Munster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Lions centre Robbie Henshaw will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster in the Dublin game against Irish rivals Munster.

Henshaw is one of six Leinster changes with Adam Byrne, Barry Daly, James Tracy, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan also coming in.

Tyler Bleyendaal and Chris Farrell form a new Munster centre partnership.

JJ Hanrahan is drafted in at full-back and wing Keith Earls also makes his first appearance of the campaign.

Both sides have won four and lost one of their five opening games with Leinster beating Edinburgh last week and Munster overcoming Cardiff Blues.

Leinster lie second and two points behind Scarlets in Conference B with Munster sitting in the same position in Conference A, four points adrift of Glasgow.

Byrne and Daly start on the Leinster wing, James Tracy is named at hooker while van der Flier and Conan return to the back row.

Munster add a positional switch to their four changes with Andrew Conway moving from full-back to the wing.

Leinster: J Carbery; A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, R Henshaw, B Daly; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong, D Toner, S Fardy, R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, M Bent, R Molony, J Murphy, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, F McFadden.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; A Conway, C Farrell, T Bleyendaal, K Earls; I Keatley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan, R Copeland, B Holland, P O'Mahony, T O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Marshall, L O'Connor, S Archer, M Flanagan, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, R Scannell, A Wootton.