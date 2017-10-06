RFU Championship: Ealing Trailfinders v Jersey Reds

Jersey are currently eighth in the Championship after five matches

Jersey Reds have made six changes to their side for their trip to high-flying Ealing in the Championship.

Prop Roy Godfrey and hooker Nick Selway come in for Jake Woolmore and Jared Saunders, while Dave McKern starts at lock ahead of James Voss.

Seb Nagle-Taylor and Rory Bartle go into the back row while Joel Dudley replaces Kieran Hardy at scrum-half.

Summer signing Alec Clarey could make his debut after being named on the bench after recovering from injury.

Jersey have lost their last two games while second-placed Ealing had won their opening four matches before losing at leaders Bristol last week.

"Going to Ealing you can see how they pushed Bristol at the weekend and they're going to be a team that's pushing," Jersey boss Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've just got to concentrate on ourselves and look forward to the challenge.

"Ealing are very efficient. they have a very well drilled pack, a very powerful pack it seems, especially with the way they're functioning at the moment."

Jersey Reds: Cope; Pincus, Best, Ma'afu, Worrall; Bryant, Dudley; Godfrey (capt), Selway, Armstrong, Sexton, McKern, Bartle, Nagle-Taylor, Pitman

Replacements: Macfarlane, Woolmore, Clarey, Voss, Rogerson, Hardy, Abrahams